D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,245,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 140,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.