D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after buying an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,321,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,539,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after buying an additional 630,141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,470,000 after buying an additional 1,162,933 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.5%

PAA stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

