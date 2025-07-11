D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:TRI opened at $201.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $202.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.