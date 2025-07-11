D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $418,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,239.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,162.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,195.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.