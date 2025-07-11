D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $480,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after buying an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after buying an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4%

BMRN stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

View Our Latest Report on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.