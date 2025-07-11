D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SEA were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.82. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

