D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $41.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

