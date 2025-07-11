D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $514,000 Position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,134.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,317,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.