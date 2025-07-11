D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $577,000 Holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BCE were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in BCE by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Up 1.0%

BCE opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. BCE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

