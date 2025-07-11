D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

