D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.