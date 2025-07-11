D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $441,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $127.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.