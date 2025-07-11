D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $458,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $484,210,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $309.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.38 and a 200-day moving average of $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -619.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $257.58 and a 52-week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

