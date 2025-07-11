D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $462,000 in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $150.19 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

