D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

