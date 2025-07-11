D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.12. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 372.22%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

