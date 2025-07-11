D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 66,536 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,536 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.7%

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

