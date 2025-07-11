D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

MSI stock opened at $418.08 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.17 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.13 and a 200 day moving average of $432.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

