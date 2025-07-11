D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Humana were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE HUM opened at $231.97 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

