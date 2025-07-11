D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 571.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

RXRX stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 961.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

