D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

