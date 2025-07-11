D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,745 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Mizuho raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

