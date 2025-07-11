D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,200 Shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.36% of Virco Manufacturing worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 810.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virco Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.31. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Virco Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

