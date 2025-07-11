D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 252 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $147.85 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

