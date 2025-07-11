D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,808 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

