D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

