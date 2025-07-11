D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 549 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,620,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

