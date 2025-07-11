D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 61,334 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,334 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

