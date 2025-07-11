D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 714 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,501,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.