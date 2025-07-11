D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,475 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

