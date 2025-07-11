D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WesBanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $33.34 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.