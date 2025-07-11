D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 140.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 472,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,886,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

