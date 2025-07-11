DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

DNP opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

