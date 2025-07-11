Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Docusign were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after purchasing an additional 831,611 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Docusign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

