Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DG opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.46.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

