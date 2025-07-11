Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Dollar Tree worth $84,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $108.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

