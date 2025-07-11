Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 12th.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
