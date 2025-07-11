Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 31,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Doximity by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of DOCS opened at $60.22 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

View Our Latest Report on Doximity

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,100,770 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.