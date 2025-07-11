Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Supernus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $325.54 billion 0.04 $663.00 million $0.66 22.19 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $661.82 million 2.80 $73.86 million $1.11 29.86

Profitability

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 17.38% 17.98% 12.24% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 9.27% 12.23% 9.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 2 1 3.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Supernus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The company offers its products for various therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. It also offers comprise Qelbree, a novel non-stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, the company's product candidates include SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the treatment of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel first-in-class selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; SPN-443, a preclinical product for the treatment of ADHD/CNS; and SPN-446 for narcolepsy and SPN-448 for the treatment of CNS which is in discovery stage. It markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

