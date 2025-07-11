Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,288.08. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total transaction of $5,251,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $3,143,600.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $380.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $515.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

