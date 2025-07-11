Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Position Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

