Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 952,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,144.56. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 965,188 shares in the company, valued at $20,655,023.20. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,111 shares of company stock worth $1,951,216. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

