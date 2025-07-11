Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enovix by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 119,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enovix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Enovix to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

