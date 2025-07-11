Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
EVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $959.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.70.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
