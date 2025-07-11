Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $442,369,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.54.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,855.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,865.49. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,484.29 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

