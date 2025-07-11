Financial Review: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Reliability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.95% 29.15% 18.39% Reliability -3.38% -10.72% -7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Reliability”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $5.12 billion N/A $1.06 billion $1.22 63.02 Reliability $23.98 million 0.38 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliability has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advantest and Reliability, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reliability 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Advantest beats Reliability on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. It also develops a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent; and offers on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, and on-site management administration. In addition, the company provides multimedia and video production solutions, including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. It also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Further, the company provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals; and Script to Screen services. The company is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

