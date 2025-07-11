Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Finning International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$223,036.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$167,655.18. Insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $926,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International stock opened at C$59.99 on Friday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.85.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

