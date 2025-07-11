First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $143.69 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $955.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

