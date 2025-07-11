Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires 32,237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 27,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

