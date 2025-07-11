Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 10,140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

